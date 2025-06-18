WBCAP 2025: West Bengal Centralised UG Admission Process Begins Today At wbsche.wb.gov.in- Check Eligibility, Other Details Here

WBCAP 2025: The West Bengal Higher Education Department has launched the West Bengal Centralised Admission Portal (WBCAP) 2025 for undergraduate admissions. This portal will streamline the admission process for 7229 undergraduate courses offered across 460 government and government-aided General Degree Colleges and Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in the state.

“The Presidency University, Jadavpur University, Autonomous Colleges, Minority Educational Institutes/Colleges, B.Ed., Law, Fine Arts and Performing Arts, Crafts, Dance, Music Colleges/Courses, colleges offering Engineering, Pharmacy, Nursing, Medical courses and Self-financing/Private colleges shall be out of the purview of the Centralised Admission Portal in the Academic Session 2025-2026,” reads the official notice.

WBCAP 2025: Important dates

Event Date Merit List & Seat Allotment (Initial) July 6, 2025 Admission Based on Initial Allotment July 6 to 12, 2025 Seat Allotment (Upgrade Round) July 17, 2025 Admission for Upgrade Round July 17 to 20, 2025 Physical Verification at Institution Level July 24 to 31, 2025 Commencement of Classes August 1, 2025

WBCAP 2025: Eligibility

Students who have passed the Class 12 (10+2) or an equivalent examination from any recognised board or council are eligible to apply for undergraduate courses. Each applicant can choose up to 25 programmes or courses across different Higher Education Institutions in West Bengal and can also set their preferences while applying.

WBCAP 2025: Last date to apply

Online registration for WBCAP 2025 started on June 18 and will continue until July 1. Eligible students can apply through any of the official websites — banglaruchchashiksha.wb.gov.in, wbsche.wb.gov.in, or directly via wbcap.in by choosing the “Centralised Admission” option. It is important to note that no application fee is required for registration.

The entire admission process will be purely merit-based, with no requirement for counselling sessions or document verification at the institutional level during the initial phase. Candidates will have the opportunity to upgrade to a higher preferred option if available. At no stage of the admission process will applicants need to be physically present.