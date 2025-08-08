WBCAP UG Merit List 2025 To Be Released Soon At wbcap.in- Check Details Here

WBCAP UG Merit List 2025: The West Bengal Council of Higher Education is expected to declare the WBCAP UG 2025 merit list in the coming days. This list will play a crucial role for students eagerly waiting to know their seat allotment results. Aspirants are advised to keep a close watch on the official WBCAP portal for timely updates and the confirmed release date.

Once the merit list is published, eligible candidates will be able to check their allotted college and course for the upcoming academic session. The list will only be accessible to students who have successfully completed the WBCAP UG 2025 registration process within the given timeline. Seat allotment under WBCAP UG admissions will be determined on the basis of marks obtained in Class 12 or an equivalent qualifying examination. Candidates should download and save the merit list once available, as it will be essential for further admission procedures, including document verification and fee payment.

WBCAP UG Merit List 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official WBCAP website at wbcap.in.

Open the “UG Admission 2025” section.

Sign in with your registered user ID and password.

Check and download your merit list along with the seat allotment details.

WBCAP UG Merit List 2025: Cancellation of allotment

Candidates allotted a seat must confirm their acceptance and complete the admission process within the given deadline to secure their spot. If they fail to do so in the stipulated time, their allotment will be cancelled.

The Department of Higher Education, West Bengal, in partnership with the West Bengal State Council of Higher Education, introduced the Centralised Admission Portal in the 2024-25 academic session to ensure a transparent and standardised admission process across the state. This platform facilitates undergraduate admissions for 17 universities and 460 government and government-aided affiliated colleges and higher education institutions.