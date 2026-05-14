wbchse.wb.gov.in, WB Class 12th result 2026 OUT at result.wb.gov.in; Adhrito Pal secures 1st rank with 99.2%

WBCHSE Class 12th result 2026 OUT at result.wb.gov.in: The wait is finally over. The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the WB Class 12th results. Students can now access their marksheet through the official website - result.wb.gov.in. If the website crashes, students can still check their results via DigiLocker, the WBCHSE app, and SMS.

Also Read: WBCHSE HS Result 2026 Live: WB Class 12th result to be declared today at 10.30 AM; Check how to download scorecard from result.wb.gov.in

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1. Roll Number

2. Date of Birth

3. Registration Number

Official Website to check WB HS result 2026

result.wb.gov.in

wbchse.wb.gov.in

How to download WB HS result 2026 marksheet through the official website

1. Visit the official website - result.wb.gov.in

2. Choose the WBCHSE HS link on the homepage

3. Enter your login credentials

4. Your scorecard will be available on your screen.

5. Download and save it

Easy steps to download WB HS Result 2026 via SMS

1. Open the SMS app on your phone.

2. Type WB12 with roll number.

3. Send this to 5676750.

4. Check your scorecard and download.

Check WB Class 12th result through DigiLocker

1. Go to the DigiLocker app

2. Log in with your registered number

3. Choose the WBCHSE HS 12th result link

4. Your WB HS result 2026 marksheet will be available on your screen

5. Download and save your marksheet for future use

Overall pass percentage

This year, the overall pass percentage is 91.23 %.

Gender-wise pass percentage

This year, girls lead the boys by 3%.

Girls' pass percentage:- 92.47%

Boys pass percenatge:- 89.79%

Toppers Name

Rank 1

Adhrito Pal, 496 marks out of 500 or 99.2%

Rank 2

1. Krishno Kundu

2. Hritobroto Nath

3. Parikhito

With the marks of 495 out of 500 or 99%

The declaration of the WBCHSE HS Result 2026 has brought excitement and relief for thousands of students across West Bengal. With Adhrito Pal securing the top position with an impressive 99.2%, students can now download their scorecards online and begin planning for higher education and future career opportunities.