WBCHSE HS Result 2026 Live: WB Class 12th result to be declared today at 10.30 AM; Check how to download scorecard from result.wb.gov.in

WBCHSE HS Result 2026 Live: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is all set to announce the WB Class 12th result today, May 14, at 10:30 AM. Once the results are declared, students can check and download their results through the official websites: wbchse.wb.gov.in and result.wb.gov.in.

How to check WB Class 12th scorecard through the official website

1. Go to the official website - result.wb.gov.in

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

2. Select the WBCHSE HS link on the homepage

3. Enter your login details, such as application number and date of birth

4. Your marksheet will be shown on the screen

5. Download and save it for future reference

Official websites to check WB HS result 2026

Students must visit these websites regularly to check for updates:-

1. wbchse.wb.gov.in

2. result.wb.gov.in

Login Credentials

Students must be ready with their login credentials to avoid delays in their WB Class 12th result 2026:-

1. Roll Number

2. Date of Birth

3. Registration Number

Other ways to check WB HS Result 2026

1. DigiLocker

2. SMS

3. WBCHSE Results 2026 app