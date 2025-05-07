WBCHSE HS Result OUT At wbchse.wb.gov.in: Official Website Down? Here’s How To Check Via DigiLocker, SMS

WBCHSE Class 12th HS Result 2025: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has officially declared the result today, i.e. 7th May, 2025, Wednesday. All the candidates who appeared for the class 12 West Bengal Board can check their results from the official website, i.e. result.wb.gov.in, wbchse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.

This year, the West Bengal class 12th examination took place from 3rd March, 2025 to 18th March, 2025 and over 5 lakh students appeared for the examination across the three streams, Science, Commerce and Arts. Students will be able to access the result from the official website by entering their roll number, date of birth and other important details.

WB HS Result 2025: Here's How to Check Via DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to the official website- digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: First register yourself if you have not by entering your contact details and Aadhar Card number.

Step 3: Log in using your registered credentials correctly.

Step 4: Find the “Education” tab and open it.

Step 5: Select your board- WBBSE.

Step 6: Click on the WB HS Result 2025

Step 7: Your mark sheet will appear to download.

West Bengal Class 12 Board Result 2025: How To Check Result Via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type the message in this format- WB12(space)your roll number.

Step 3: Send this message to number provided by the board- 56070

Step 4: Your scores will appear on your screen in SMS format.

Step5: Check your scores and save it for the future.

All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.