WBCHSE

WBCHSE West Bengal HS 3rd Semester Result 2025-26 Declared: Direct Link, Toppers List, And Scorecard Download Guide

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the HS 3rd Semester Result 2025-26. Students can now check their scores, toppers list, and download their mark sheets online through the official website.

 

  • The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has officially announced the HS 3rd Semester Result 2025-26 today.
  • Students can now check their Uchha Madhyamik (Class 12) Semester 3 results on the official websites.
  • The declaration of the WBCHSE West Bengal HS 3rd Semester Result 2025-26 marks a significant milestone in the state’s education system.
WBCHSE West Bengal HS 3rd Semester Result 2025-26 Declared: Direct Link, Toppers List, And Scorecard Download GuideImage Credit: WBCHSE

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has officially announced the West Bengal HS 3rd Semester Result 2025-26 today, October 31, 2025, during a press conference held at the Council Office in Salt Lake, Kolkata. Students can now check their Uchha Madhyamik (Class 12) Semester 3 results on the official websites — result.wb.gov.in and wbchse.wb.gov.in

Exam Date and Overview

The WBCHSE HS Semester 3 exams were conducted from September 8 to September 22, 2025, across 2,106 exam centres in the state. This is the first semester-based format introduced to enhance students’ analytical and writing skills.

Total Students Appeared: Around 6.45 lakh

Pass Percentage: 93.72%

Meet the Toppers

Two brilliant students - Pritam Ballav and Aditya Narayan Jana from Purulia - secured the Rank 1 position with 98.97% marks.

A total of 69 students have made it to the Top 10 ranks, among whom only three are girls.

Rank-Wise Highlights:

Rank 1: Pritam Ballav, Aditya Narayan Jana (98.97%)

Rank 2: 10 students including Atanu Banerjee, Srijan Paricha, Soumalya Rudra, Trideb Chakraborty, and others (98.95%)

Rank 4: 8 students including Dipannita Pal (only girl), Joy Heera, Debapriya Majhi, and others (98.42%)

Rank 5: Reyan and Soumyadip Mishra (98.38%)

Stream-wise Pass Percentage:

Science – 98.80%

Commerce – 94.19%

Arts – 92.54%

Official Result Links

Students can access their WB HS Semester 3 results on the following official portals:

1. result.wb.gov.in

2. wbchse.wb.gov.in

How to Download WBCHSE HS Semester 3 Scorecard

Follow these easy steps to check your marks online:

Step 1: Visit result.wb.gov.in or wbchse.wb.gov.in

Step 2: Click on “WBCHSE Higher Secondary Examination Result 2025-26”

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number and Registration Number / Date of Birth

Step 4: Click Submit / View Result

Step 5: Your provisional marksheet will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and print it for future reference

Credentials Required:

Roll Number

Registration Number

Note: Original marksheets will be available at respective schools shortly.

About WBCHSE’s New Semester System

Under the revised pattern, the Uchha Madhyamik (Class 12) course is divided into four semesters:

Semesters 1 & 3: Focus on multiple-choice and reasoning-based questions

Semesters 2 & 4: Emphasize short and descriptive writing skills

This model aims to enhance critical thinking, improve writing ability, and reduce exam pressure.

Key Highlights of WB HS 3rd Semester Result 2025-26

Total Students Appeared: 6.45 lakh

Pass Percentage: 93.72%

Top Rankers: Pritam Ballav & Aditya Narayan Jana (98.97%)

Total Top 10 Students: 69 (Only 3 girls)

Science Tops the Streams: 98.80% pass rate

The declaration of the WBCHSE West Bengal HS 3rd Semester Result 2025-26 marks a significant milestone in the state’s education system. With an impressive 93.72% pass rate, this first-ever semester-based result reflects both academic excellence and the success of the new evaluation pattern introduced by the council.

As the state continues to innovate in education, the results stand as a proud moment for students, teachers, and parents alike—reinforcing that hard work, unity, and adaptability remain the pillars of success.

