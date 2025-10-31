WBCHSE West Bengal HS 3rd Semester Result 2025-26 Declared: Direct Link, Toppers List, And Scorecard Download Guide
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the HS 3rd Semester Result 2025-26. Students can now check their scores, toppers list, and download their mark sheets online through the official website.
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has officially announced the West Bengal HS 3rd Semester Result 2025-26 today, October 31, 2025, during a press conference held at the Council Office in Salt Lake, Kolkata. Students can now check their Uchha Madhyamik (Class 12) Semester 3 results on the official websites — result.wb.gov.in and wbchse.wb.gov.in
Exam Date and Overview
The WBCHSE HS Semester 3 exams were conducted from September 8 to September 22, 2025, across 2,106 exam centres in the state. This is the first semester-based format introduced to enhance students’ analytical and writing skills.
Total Students Appeared: Around 6.45 lakh
Pass Percentage: 93.72%
Meet the Toppers
Two brilliant students - Pritam Ballav and Aditya Narayan Jana from Purulia - secured the Rank 1 position with 98.97% marks.
A total of 69 students have made it to the Top 10 ranks, among whom only three are girls.
Rank-Wise Highlights:
Rank 1: Pritam Ballav, Aditya Narayan Jana (98.97%)
Rank 2: 10 students including Atanu Banerjee, Srijan Paricha, Soumalya Rudra, Trideb Chakraborty, and others (98.95%)
Rank 4: 8 students including Dipannita Pal (only girl), Joy Heera, Debapriya Majhi, and others (98.42%)
Rank 5: Reyan and Soumyadip Mishra (98.38%)
Stream-wise Pass Percentage:
Science – 98.80%
Commerce – 94.19%
Arts – 92.54%
Official Result Links
Students can access their WB HS Semester 3 results on the following official portals:
1. result.wb.gov.in
2. wbchse.wb.gov.in
How to Download WBCHSE HS Semester 3 Scorecard
Follow these easy steps to check your marks online:
Step 1: Visit result.wb.gov.in or wbchse.wb.gov.in
Step 2: Click on “WBCHSE Higher Secondary Examination Result 2025-26”
Step 3: Enter your Roll Number and Registration Number / Date of Birth
Step 4: Click Submit / View Result
Step 5: Your provisional marksheet will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download and print it for future reference
Credentials Required:
Roll Number
Registration Number
Note: Original marksheets will be available at respective schools shortly.
About WBCHSE’s New Semester System
Under the revised pattern, the Uchha Madhyamik (Class 12) course is divided into four semesters:
Semesters 1 & 3: Focus on multiple-choice and reasoning-based questions
Semesters 2 & 4: Emphasize short and descriptive writing skills
This model aims to enhance critical thinking, improve writing ability, and reduce exam pressure.
Key Highlights of WB HS 3rd Semester Result 2025-26
Total Students Appeared: 6.45 lakh
Pass Percentage: 93.72%
Top Rankers: Pritam Ballav & Aditya Narayan Jana (98.97%)
Total Top 10 Students: 69 (Only 3 girls)
Science Tops the Streams: 98.80% pass rate
As the state continues to innovate in education, the results stand as a proud moment for students, teachers, and parents alike—reinforcing that hard work, unity, and adaptability remain the pillars of success.
