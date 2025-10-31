WBCHSE West Bengal HS 3rd Semester Result 2025-26 Declared: Direct Link, Toppers List, And Scorecard Download Guide

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has officially announced the West Bengal HS 3rd Semester Result 2025-26 today, October 31, 2025, during a press conference held at the Council Office in Salt Lake, Kolkata. Students can now check their Uchha Madhyamik (Class 12) Semester 3 results on the official websites — result.wb.gov.in and wbchse.wb.gov.in

Exam Date and Overview

The WBCHSE HS Semester 3 exams were conducted from September 8 to September 22, 2025, across 2,106 exam centres in the state. This is the first semester-based format introduced to enhance students’ analytical and writing skills.

Total Students Appeared: Around 6.45 lakh

Pass Percentage: 93.72%

Meet the Toppers

Two brilliant students - Pritam Ballav and Aditya Narayan Jana from Purulia - secured the Rank 1 position with 98.97% marks.

A total of 69 students have made it to the Top 10 ranks, among whom only three are girls.

Rank-Wise Highlights:

Rank 1: Pritam Ballav, Aditya Narayan Jana (98.97%)

Rank 2: 10 students including Atanu Banerjee, Srijan Paricha, Soumalya Rudra, Trideb Chakraborty, and others (98.95%)

Rank 4: 8 students including Dipannita Pal (only girl), Joy Heera, Debapriya Majhi, and others (98.42%)

Rank 5: Reyan and Soumyadip Mishra (98.38%)

Stream-wise Pass Percentage:

Science – 98.80%

Commerce – 94.19%

Arts – 92.54%

Official Result Links

Students can access their WB HS Semester 3 results on the following official portals:

1. result.wb.gov.in

2. wbchse.wb.gov.in

How to Download WBCHSE HS Semester 3 Scorecard

Follow these easy steps to check your marks online:

Step 1: Visit result.wb.gov.in or wbchse.wb.gov.in

Step 2: Click on “WBCHSE Higher Secondary Examination Result 2025-26”

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number and Registration Number / Date of Birth

Step 4: Click Submit / View Result

Step 5: Your provisional marksheet will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and print it for future reference

Credentials Required:

Roll Number

Registration Number

Note: Original marksheets will be available at respective schools shortly.

About WBCHSE’s New Semester System

Under the revised pattern, the Uchha Madhyamik (Class 12) course is divided into four semesters:

Semesters 1 & 3: Focus on multiple-choice and reasoning-based questions

Semesters 2 & 4: Emphasize short and descriptive writing skills

This model aims to enhance critical thinking, improve writing ability, and reduce exam pressure.

The declaration of the WBCHSE West Bengal HS 3rd Semester Result 2025-26 marks a significant milestone in the state’s education system. With an impressive 93.72% pass rate, this first-ever semester-based result reflects both academic excellence and the success of the new evaluation pattern introduced by the council.

As the state continues to innovate in education, the results stand as a proud moment for students, teachers, and parents alike—reinforcing that hard work, unity, and adaptability remain the pillars of success.