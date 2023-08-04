WBJEE 2023 Seat Allotment Result For Round 1 Out On wbjeeb.nic.in, Direct Link To Download Here

WBJEE 2023 Seat Allotment List: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the WBJEE 2023 round 1 allotment list. Candidates can now check and download the WBSJEE Counselling Round 1 allotment list from the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below.

Here's How To Check WBJEE 2023 Seat Allotment Result

Step 1: Visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in



Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads WBJEE 2023 and then click on the "View Seat Allotment Result of Round 1" link

Step 3: Now entre your WBJEE Roll Number and Password

Step 4: Click on submit and your WBJEE 2023 Seat Result Round 1 will appear on your screen

Step 5: Check your result and download it for future reference

Candidates who have been shortlisted in the first round of WBJEE Counselling 2023 are required to report/join their alloted colleges by August 5, 2023. The second allotment list is scheduled to be released on August 8, 2023.