WBJEE 2025 Results to Be Declared Tomorrow After Delay Over OBC Quota Dispute

WBJEE Result 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) is set to declare the WBJEE 2025 final results on August 7. Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam can view their scores on the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in. Along with the results, the board will also publish the official cut-off list, which will be determined based on several key factors such as the total number of applicants, available seats, exam difficulty level, previous year cut-off trends, and overall student performance. The WBJEE 2025 exam was held on April 27 at multiple centres across West Bengal.

The WBJEE question paper is divided into three categories — Category 1, Category 2, and Category 3 — each with its own marking scheme:

Category 1:

Only one correct answer is allowed per question.

Each correct response earns 1 mark.

0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

If more than one option is selected, the response will be marked incorrect and 0.25 marks will be deducted.

Unanswered questions will receive no marks.

Category 2:

There is only one correct answer per question.

Every correct response is awarded 2 marks.

0.5 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

If two options are selected for a question, the answer will be treated as incorrect, and 0.5 marks will be deducted.

No marks are given for unattempted questions.

Category 3:

One or more options may be correct.

Correct responses are worth 2 marks.

If a candidate selects more than one option and even one of them is incorrect, the entire response will be considered wrong and no marks will be awarded.

If a candidate selects only correct options but not all of them, and avoids any incorrect ones, partial marks will be awarded using the formula:

2 × (Number of Correct Options Chosen / Total Correct Options)

No marks are awarded for questions left unanswered.

WBJEE Result 2025: Here's how to download the marksheet

Step 1: Visit the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board at wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee.

Step 2: Under the “Important Links” section, click on the link that says “Rank Card for WBJEE 2025.”

Step 3: Enter your application number, date of birth, and the security pin displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Click on the “Sign In” button to proceed.

Step 5: Your WBJEE 2025 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the rank card and keep a printed copy for future use.

WBJEE Result 2025: Details mentioned on marksheet

The WBJEE 2025 rank card will display the following details: