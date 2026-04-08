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NewsEducationWBJEE 2026 registration last date today: Apply now at wbjeeb.nic.in before deadline, Check easy steps here
WBJEE 2026

WBJEE 2026 registration last date today: Apply now at wbjeeb.nic.in before deadline, Check easy steps here

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will close the registration process for WBJEE 2026 today, April 8, 2026.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Apr 08, 2026, 12:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will close the registration process for WBJEE 2026 today.
  • Students who want to appear for the exam must complete their application before the deadline.
  • Make sure all details are correct and keep a copy of your application.
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WBJEE 2026 registration last date today: Apply now at wbjeeb.nic.in before deadline, Check easy steps hereWBJEEB 2026

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will close the registration process for WBJEE 2026 today, April 8, 2026. Students who want to appear for the exam must complete their application before the deadline.

Here’s everything you need to know:-

WBJEE 2026 Registration Last Date

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Today is the last day to apply for the WBJEE 2026 exam. Candidates can fill out the application form by visiting the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in.

Correction Window Dates

After the registration closes, the board will open a correction window:

Start date: April 10, 2026

Last date: April 12, 2026

During this time, candidates can make changes to their application forms if needed.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for WBJEE 2026, candidates must:

Have passed Class 12 (10+2) or equivalent exam before 2026, or be appearing in 2026

Be at least 17 years old as of December 31, 2026

Be born on or before December 31, 2009

There is no upper age limit for the exam.

How to Apply for WBJEE 2026

Follow these simple steps to apply:

Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on the “WBJEE 2026 Registration” link

Register yourself by filling basic details

Log in and complete the application form

Pay the application fee online

Submit the form

Download and print the confirmation page

Application Fee Details

The application fee varies by category:

General: ₹500 (male), ₹400 (female), ₹300 (third gender)

Reserved categories (SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwD/TFW): ₹400 (male), ₹300 (female), ₹200 (third gender)

Payment must be made online.

Admit Card and Exam Date

Admit Card Download: May 15 to May 24, 2026

Exam Date: May 24, 2026

Exam Timings

Paper I: 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Paper II: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

The exam will have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with four options for each question.

WBJEE 2026 registration closes today, so interested candidates should apply as soon as possible. Make sure all details are correct and keep a copy of your application. Stay updated through the official website for further information about admit cards and exam details.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

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Samta Pahuja

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