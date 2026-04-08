WBJEE 2026 registration last date today: Apply now at wbjeeb.nic.in before deadline, Check easy steps here
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will close the registration process for WBJEE 2026 today, April 8, 2026.
- The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will close the registration process for WBJEE 2026 today.
- Students who want to appear for the exam must complete their application before the deadline.
- Make sure all details are correct and keep a copy of your application.
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The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will close the registration process for WBJEE 2026 today, April 8, 2026. Students who want to appear for the exam must complete their application before the deadline.
Here’s everything you need to know:-
WBJEE 2026 Registration Last Date
Today is the last day to apply for the WBJEE 2026 exam. Candidates can fill out the application form by visiting the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in.
Correction Window Dates
After the registration closes, the board will open a correction window:
Start date: April 10, 2026
Last date: April 12, 2026
During this time, candidates can make changes to their application forms if needed.
Eligibility Criteria
To apply for WBJEE 2026, candidates must:
Have passed Class 12 (10+2) or equivalent exam before 2026, or be appearing in 2026
Be at least 17 years old as of December 31, 2026
Be born on or before December 31, 2009
There is no upper age limit for the exam.
How to Apply for WBJEE 2026
Follow these simple steps to apply:
Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in
Click on the “WBJEE 2026 Registration” link
Register yourself by filling basic details
Log in and complete the application form
Pay the application fee online
Submit the form
Download and print the confirmation page
Application Fee Details
The application fee varies by category:
General: ₹500 (male), ₹400 (female), ₹300 (third gender)
Reserved categories (SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwD/TFW): ₹400 (male), ₹300 (female), ₹200 (third gender)
Payment must be made online.
Admit Card and Exam Date
Admit Card Download: May 15 to May 24, 2026
Exam Date: May 24, 2026
Exam Timings
Paper I: 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM
Paper II: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM
The exam will have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with four options for each question.
WBJEE 2026 registration closes today, so interested candidates should apply as soon as possible. Make sure all details are correct and keep a copy of your application. Stay updated through the official website for further information about admit cards and exam details.
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