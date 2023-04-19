topStoriesenglish2596838
WBJEE Admit Card 2023 Releasing Tomorrow On wbjeeb.nic.in, Here's How To Download Hall Ticket

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board is scheduled to conduct the WBJEE 2023 on April 30.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 10:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau

WBJEE Admit Card 2023: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will release the WBJEE Admit Card 2023 on April 20. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the WBJEE 2023 exam will be able to download the hall ticket from the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in.

Once released, candidates will be able to download their WBJEE Admit Cards 2023 from the official website following the simple steps given below.

Here's How To Download WBJEE Admit Card 2023

Step 1:  Visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2:  On the homepage, click on the link that reads - "WBJEE Admit Cards 2023"

Step 3:  In the newly opened tab, entre your credentials like application number, date of birth etc

Step 4: Click on submit and your WBJEE Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5:  Download your WBJEE Hall Ticket 2023 and take a printout for future reference

WBJEE 2023 Exam Date

WBJEEB is scheduled to conduct the Common Entrance Examination (WBJEE-2023) for admission into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal on April 30, 2023.

 

