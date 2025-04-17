Advertisement
WBJEE ADMIT CARD 2025

WBJEE Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Today At wbjeeb.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Hall Tickets Here

WBJEE Admit Card 2025:Candidates can access and download their hall tickets from the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in, scroll down for more information.

 

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2025, 02:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
WBJEE Admit Card 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is set to release the WBJEE 2025 admit cards today, April 17. Candidates who have registered can download their hall tickets from the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in — using their application number and password. The WBJEE 2025 exam will be held on April 27 for admission to undergraduate programmes in engineering, technology, pharmacy, and architecture offered by participating institutes across West Bengal.

Candidates are advised to keep their WBJEE 2025 admit card in good condition, as any damage or tampering could result in disqualification. It’s best to download and print the hall ticket early and read all instructions carefully before exam day. The WBJEE 2025 exam is scheduled for April 27, 2025. Paper-I (Mathematics) will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, followed by Paper-II (Physics and Chemistry) from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

WBJEE Admit Card 2025: Steps to download hall tickets here

Step 1: Go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link for the WBJEE 2025 admit card on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your application number and password
Step 4: The WBJEE Admit Card 2025 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Review and download the hall ticket as a PDF
Step 6: Save it for future reference

WBJEE Admit Card 2025: Details mentioned on the hall ticket

  • Candidate’s name.
  • Date of birth.
  • WBJEE 2025 application number.
  • WBJEE 2025 exam date.
  • Exam centre address.
  • Date and time of examination.
  • Photograph and signature of the candidate.
  • Guidelines for the exam.

In Category 1, each question is worth 1 mark, with a penalty of 1/4th mark for incorrect answers. In Category 2, each question carries 2 marks, and there is a deduction of 1/2 mark for wrong answers. In Category 3, each question is also worth 2 marks, but there is no negative marking for incorrect answers.

