WBJEE Admit Card 2026 Out: Check how to download hall ticket from wbjeeb.nic.in
The WBJEE 2026 admit card has been released on the official website for candidates appearing in the entrance examination. Students can download their hall ticket online using their application number and password before the May 24 exam.
- The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the WBJEE 2026 admit card.
- Candidates who appeared for this entrance exam can check and download their admit cards from the official website.
- The WBJEE 2026 admit card is available on the official portal.
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The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the WBJEE 2026 admit card. Candidates who appeared for this entrance exam can check and download their admit cards from the official website.
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Admit Card release date
The WBJEE 2026 admit card is available on the official portal. Registered candidates will need their application number and password or date of birth.
How to Download WBJEE 2026 Admit Card
Students can follow these simple steps:
1. Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee
2. Click on the “WBJEE Admit Card 2026” link
3. Enter application number and password/date of birth
4. Submit the details
5. Download and print the admit card
Login Details Required
To access the WBJEE 2026 hall ticket, candidates must have:
1. Application Number
2. Password or Date of Birth
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Important Instructions for Exam Day
Candidates must follow these instructions carefully:-
1. Carry a printed copy of the admit card to the exam centre
2. Bring one valid original photo ID proof
3. Accepted IDs include Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, PAN Card,
4. Passport, or School/College ID
The exam centre allotted by WBJEEB will be final and cannot be changed.
Check all details on the admit card carefully before the exam
The WBJEE 2026 admit card release is an important update for all engineering, pharmacy, and architecture aspirants. Candidates should download their hall ticket immediately once it is available and prepare for the exam scheduled on May 24. For the latest updates, students should regularly visit the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board.
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