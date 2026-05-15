WBJEE Admit Card 2026 Out: Check how to download hall ticket from wbjeeb.nic.in

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the WBJEE 2026 admit card. Candidates who appeared for this entrance exam can check and download their admit cards from the official website.

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Admit Card release date

The WBJEE 2026 admit card is available on the official portal. Registered candidates will need their application number and password or date of birth.

How to Download WBJEE 2026 Admit Card

Students can follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee

2. Click on the “WBJEE Admit Card 2026” link

3. Enter application number and password/date of birth

4. Submit the details

5. Download and print the admit card

Login Details Required

To access the WBJEE 2026 hall ticket, candidates must have:

1. Application Number

2. Password or Date of Birth

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Important Instructions for Exam Day

Candidates must follow these instructions carefully:-

1. Carry a printed copy of the admit card to the exam centre

2. Bring one valid original photo ID proof

3. Accepted IDs include Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, PAN Card,

4. Passport, or School/College ID

The exam centre allotted by WBJEEB will be final and cannot be changed.

Check all details on the admit card carefully before the exam

The WBJEE 2026 admit card release is an important update for all engineering, pharmacy, and architecture aspirants. Candidates should download their hall ticket immediately once it is available and prepare for the exam scheduled on May 24. For the latest updates, students should regularly visit the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board.