WBJEE Answer Key 2025 Released At wbjeeb.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

WBJEE Answer Key 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) released the WBJEE 2025 provisional answer key on May 9, 2025. Candidates who took the entrance exam can visit the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in — to check and download the answer key. The objection window will also open on the same day. If any candidate finds any mistake or disagrees with any answer in the provisional key, they will be allowed to raise objections until May 11, 2025. The board will review the challenges before releasing the final answer key.

A candidate can challenge multiple answer keys, but only in a single session. To do so, they must pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 500 for each question challenged, using net banking, debit card, credit card, or UPI. Challenges without successful payment will not be considered.

WBJEE Answer Key 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official WBJEEB website: wbjeeb.nic.in. Click on the “WBJEE Answer Key 2025” link on the homepage. Enter your login details on the new page that opens. After submitting, the provisional answer key will appear on the screen. Review the key and download it. Print a copy for future reference.

WBJEE Answer key 2025: Steps to raise objections here

Go to the official WBJEE website: wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee. Click on “Model Answer Key – View and Challenge for WBJEE-2025.” Log in using your credentials. Choose the questions you want to challenge. Pay the fee of Rs 500 per question to submit your challenge.

Once the students’ objections are reviewed, the decision made by the board will be final. No further appeals or changes will be accepted. The final scores and ranks will be prepared based on the revised and confirmed answer keys.