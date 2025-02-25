WBJEE Application Correction Window 2025 Opens Today At wbjeeb.nic.in- Check Steps To Edit Here

WBJEE Application Form 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has opened the application correction window for WBJEE 2025 from February 25, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the exam and need to make changes to their application can do so on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. The last date to make corrections is February 27, 2025. The registration process for WBJEE 2025 started on January 21 and ended on February 23, 2025.

The admit card will be available for download from April 17 to April 27. The entrance exam is scheduled for April 27, 2025, and will have two papers. Paper-I for Mathematics will take place from 11 AM to 1 PM, while Paper-II for Physics and Chemistry will be held from 2 PM to 4 PM.

WBJEE Application Form 2025: Steps to edit here

Go to the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the WBJEE 2025 form correction link.

Log in and make the required changes to your application.

Save the updated form, submit it, and print a copy for future reference.

WBJEEB will create two merit lists. Candidates who appear for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be included in the General Merit List (GMR) and the Pharmacy Merit List (PMR), allowing them to apply for admission to both Engineering and Pharmacy courses.

WBJEE 2025 is held for admission to undergraduate programs in Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture at various universities, government colleges, and self-financed engineering and technological institutes across West Bengal for the 2025-26 academic session.