WBJEE Counselling 2025: Registration Begins Tomorrow At wbjeeb.nic.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

WBJEE Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will open the registration window for WBJEE Counselling 2025 on August 28, 2025. Candidates wishing to participate in the counselling round can access the direct link via the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. The registration process will conclude on September 1, 2025. Applicants will also be able to modify and lock their choices by the same date. The Round 1 seat allotment results are scheduled to be declared on September 3, 2025, followed by the payment of the seat acceptance fee, which can be done between September 3 and September 7, 2025.

The WBJEE 2025 results were announced on August 22, 2025, along with the release of the final answer key. The state-level entrance examination had earlier been conducted on April 27, 2025, in two sessions — the morning session from 11 am to 1 pm and the afternoon session from 2 pm to 4 pm.

All candidates who meet the eligibility requirements and have obtained a rank (GMR/PMR) in WBJEE-2025 and/or JEE(Main)-2025 are eligible to register for counselling. The process will be conducted in two stages: Allotment and Upgradation. Registration is permitted only at the start of Round I and is mandatory for seat allocation. Candidates who do not register will not be considered for seat allotment in any round.

WBJEE Counselling 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official website of WBJEEB: wbjeeb.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “WBJEE Counselling 2025 Registration” link.

A new page will appear where you need to enter your registration details.

Submit the details and log in to your account.

Fill out the application form and pay the counselling fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Applicants must pay a registration fee of Rs 500/- to participate in the counselling round. Please note that this fee is non-refundable.