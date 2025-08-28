WBJEE Counselling 2025: Registration Starts Today At wbjeeb.nic.in- Check Steps To Apply, Other Details Here

WBJEE Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will open the registration window for the WBJEE Counselling 2025 today, i.e. 28th August, 2025. All the candidates who are interested and eligible to apply can do it through the official website, i.e. wbjeeb.nic.in. The last date for the registration is 1st September, 2025 and candidates will also be able to modify and lock their choices by the same date.

The Round 1 seat allotment results are scheduled to be declared on September 3, 2025, followed by the payment of the seat acceptance fee, which can be done between September 3 and September 7, 2025. The results for WBJEE 2025 were announced on 22nd August, 2025, along with the release of the final answer key.

Also Read: GATE 2026 Registration Starts Today At gate2026.iitg.ac.in- Check Eligibility Criteria, Steps To Apply

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

WBJEE Counselling 2025: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘WBJEE Counselling 2025 Registration’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Register your using the contact details and login into your account using the registered details.

Step 5: Fill out the application form and pay the counselling fee.

Step 6: Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Step 7: Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

The WBJEE 2025 results were announced on August 22, 2025, along with the release of the final answer key. The state-level entrance examination had earlier been conducted on April 27, 2025, in two sessions first was the morning session from 11 am to 1 pm and the second was the afternoon session from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Also Read: NEET PG Result 2025: NBEMS Released Merit List For 50% All India Quota Seats At natboard.edu.in- Check Direct Link To Download the PDF

Applicants must pay a registration fee of Rs 500 to participate in the counselling round. Please note that this fee is non-refundable. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.