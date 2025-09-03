WBJEE Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released At wbjeeb.nic.in- Check Fees And List Of Documents Required

WBJEE Result 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will release the WBJEE counselling 2025 seat allotment result for the first round today, September 3, 2025. Candidates who applied for the West Bengal JEE counselling 2025 can check the merit list by visiting the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. Seats are allocated according to the seat matrix and the list of colleges that are participating, which are available on the official website. The window to pay the seat acceptance fee will also open today, September 3, and will close on September 7.

WBJEE Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on the link for WBJEE Seat Allotment Result on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials on the new page.

Submit the details to view your seat allotment result.

Check and download the result displayed on the screen.

Take a printout of the result for future reference.

WBJEE 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment: Option after result

After receiving a seat in the WBJEE 2025 Round 1 allotment, candidates can choose from the following:

Accept & Freeze: Confirm the allotted seat and skip the next rounds.

Accept & Upgrade: Keep the allotted seat but also apply for a higher preference in Round 2.

Withdraw: Reject the seat and exit the counselling process.

The allotment result will display the institute and course assigned to the candidate. Those who are allotted a seat must pay a refundable (conditional) seat acceptance fee of ₹5,000 online through net banking, debit/credit card, or UPI, and download the allotment letter. Failure to pay this fee will lead to cancellation of the allotted seat, and the candidate will not be eligible for consideration in the next Upgradation Round.

WBJEE Result 2025: List of documents reequired

Selected students need to finish the reporting and document checks from September 9th to 11th. This includes:



— Class 10th admit card or birth certificate to confirm the date of birth



— Class 10th result sheet



— Class 12th result sheet



— OCI certificate, if they have one



— Domicile certificate, if they have one



— Category certificate, if they are eligible for any category



— PwD certificate, if applicable



— TFW certificate, if applicable