WBJEE Counselling 2025 Schedule Released At wbjeeb.nic.in, Registration To Begin On August 28- Check Dates Here

WBJEE Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has officially released the detailed counseling schedule for the WBJEE 2025. All the candidates who are interested in participating in the counselling process can now check and download the schedule through the official website, i.e. wbjeeb.nic.in.

The counselling is being conducted for the students to take admission into the engineering, architecture, and pharmacy programs in universities and colleges that are participating from West Bengal. The counselling will take place online and to confirm the admission, candidates will have to complete all the stages within the given deadline like registration then payment of fee and document verification.

WBJEE Counselling 2025: Counselling Schedule

The seat matrix will be released on 27th August, 2025.

Online registration, choice filling, and fee payment will be open from 28th August to 1st September, 2025.

Editing and locking of choices can be done on 1st September, 2025.

The Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on 3rd September, 2025.

Seat acceptance fee payment and reporting for Round 1 will take place from 3rd to 7th September, 2025.

The Round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on 9th September, 2025.

Seat acceptance fee payment and reporting for Round 2 will be held from 9th to 11th September, 2025.

A mop-up round, if required, will be conducted in mid-to-late September, 2025 (tentative).

WBJEE Counselling 2025: Counselling Process

The first step is to register for the counselling process online through the official website and also paying the counselling fee. After registration, candidates need to fill in their preferred colleges and courses in order of priority. Once the choices are made, they must be locked by 1st September, 2025 to avoid automatic locking. The next stage is seat allotment, where candidates can check their results on the scheduled dates and pay the seat acceptance fee if a seat is allotted. Finally, candidates are required to upload the necessary documents online and report to the allotted institute for verification. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.