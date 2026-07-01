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WBJEE Counselling 2026 registration begins; Round 1 seat allotment on July 7

WBJEE Counselling 2026: Eligible candidates can register, fill in their college and course preferences, and lock their choices through the official counselling portal.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 11:32 AM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 11:32 AM IST
WBJEE Counselling 2026 registration begins; Round 1 seat allotment on July 7

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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