/WBJEE Counselling 2026 registration begins; Round 1 seat allotment on July 7

WBJEE Counselling 2026: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has started the WBJEE counselling registration 2026 on the official website.
Candidates who have qualified in the entrance examination can register for the counselling process through the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in, to participate in admissions to undergraduate engineering, technology, architecture and pharmacy programmes offered by participating institutes across the state.
According to the official schedule, the Round 1 registration, fee payment, choice filling and choice locking process will remain open from June 30 to July 5. The Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on July 7.
Candidates allotted seats in the first round will be required to pay the seat acceptance fee and complete the online reporting process within the prescribed deadline.
Those who wish to participate in subsequent rounds for a better seat can do so as per the counselling schedule released by the board.
Candidates must know that the WBJEE counselling 2026 process will be conducted in multiple rounds, followed by a mop-up round if seats remain vacant.
Candidates are advised to carefully fill their preferences, as seat allotment will be based on their WBJEE 2026 rank, category, eligibility, seat availability and the choices submitted during counselling.
WBJEE counselling facilitates admission to undergraduate programmes offered by government engineering colleges, universities, self-financed institutes and pharmacy colleges in West Bengal for the 2026-27 academic session.
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