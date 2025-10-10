WBJEE JENPAS UG Admit Cards 2025 Released At wbjeeb.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Hall Tickets Here

WBJEE JENPAS UG Admit Cards 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has issued the admit cards for the JECA, JELET, and JENPAS-UG examinations 2025 today, October 10. Candidates who have successfully registered for these exams can now download their admit cards by visiting the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in. They will need to log in using their application number and password to access and download the hall tickets.

As per the official schedule, the Joint Entrance Lateral Entry Test (JELET) will be conducted on October 18, while the Joint Entrance for Nursing, Paramedical, and Allied Sciences – Undergraduate (JENPAS-UG) will also take place on the same day. The Joint Entrance for Computer Applications (JECA) examination is scheduled for October 19, 2025. Candidates are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on their admit cards, including exam centre, timings, and important instructions, before appearing for the examination.

WBJEE JENPAS UG Admit Cards 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the link for JECA, JELET, or JENPAS-UG Admit Card 2025.

Step 3: Enter your application number and password in the login window.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button to view your WBJEE Admit Card 2025 on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout to carry on the exam day.

The admit card will include important details such as the candidate’s name, date of birth, exam date, time, and centre address, along with key exam-day instructions. Candidates must keep their admit card safe and in good condition, as damaged or torn hall tickets may not be accepted. It is advised to download and print the admit card well in advance and read all the guidelines carefully before appearing for the exam.

WBJEE JENPAS UG Admit Cards 2025: Exam pattern

The WBJEEB JENPAS (UG) exam consists of two papers, each carrying 100 marks. Paper 1 includes questions from Physics and Chemistry, while Paper 2 features questions from Biological Sciences. Each paper has 50 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with four options, and the duration for each paper is one and a half hours. The question paper will be available in both English and Bengali. For marking, candidates will receive two marks for every correct answer, while 0.5 marks will be deducted for each incorrect response.