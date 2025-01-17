WBJEE Registration 2025 Begins On January 22 At wbjeeb.nic.in- Check Steps To Apply And Eligibility Here

WBJEE Registration 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will start the registration process for WBJEE 2025 on January 22, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination can access the direct link on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. The last date to submit applications for the engineering entrance exam is February 23, 2025. An online correction window will be open from February 25 to February 27, 2025. Admit cards for the WBJEE will be available for download on the official website from April 17 to April 27, 2025. The WBJEE 2025 is an OMR-based common entrance exam for admission to undergraduate programs in Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture. It is conducted for universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes in West Bengal for the 2025-26 academic session.

The WBJEE 2025 exam is scheduled for April 27, 2025. It will be conducted in two shifts: Paper I will take place in the morning from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, while Paper II will be held in the afternoon from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

WBJEE Registration 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official WBJEEB website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on the WBJEE 2025 registration link to open a new page.

Register yourself and log in to your account.

Complete the application form and pay the application fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Print a hard copy for future reference.

WBJEE 2025: Application Fee

The application fee for WBJEE 2025 is Rs 500 for general male candidates, ₹400 for general female candidates, and Rs 300 for third-gender candidates. For male candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B/EWS/PwD/TFW categories, the fee is Rs 400. Female candidates in these categories need to pay ₹300, and third-gender candidates need to pay Rs 200. All application fee payments must be made online.

WBJEE 2025: Eligibility

To qualify, applicants must be Indian citizens or Overseas Citizens of India (OCI). OCI candidates are eligible only for unreserved seats under the All-India Quota. Additionally, candidates must have completed their Class 12 or an equivalent examination before 2025 or be appearing for it in 2025.