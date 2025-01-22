WBJEE Registration 2025 Begins Today At wbjeeb.nic.in- Check Application Fees, Steps To Apply Here

WBJEE Registration 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will begin the registration process for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2025) today, January 22, on wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can also make corrections to their WBJEE 2025 applications during the correction window, which will be available from February 25 to February 27, 2025. The WBJEE 2025 exam is scheduled for April 27, 2025. The Mathematics exam (Paper-I) will be held from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM, followed by the Physics and Chemistry exam (Paper-II) from 2:00 PM to 4.00 PM.

WBJEE Registration 2025: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for WBJEE 2025, candidates must have completed Class 12 (10+2) or an equivalent exam before 2025 or be appearing for it in 2025.

The minimum age requirement is 17 years as of December 31, 2025, meaning candidates should have been born on or before December 31, 2008. While there is no upper age limit for most courses, it is 25 years for the Marine Engineering course, as of December 31, 2025.

Applicants must be Indian citizens or Overseas Citizens of India (OCI). However, OCI candidates can only apply for unreserved seats under the All-India quota, subject to approval by the authorities.

WBJEE Registration 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official WBJEE website: wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on the WBJEE 2025 registration link available on the homepage.

Register and log in to access the application portal.

Fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Download and print a copy of the submitted application form for future use.

WBJEE Registration 2025: Application Fees

The application fee differs based on gender and category. General male candidates must pay Rs 500, while general female candidates need to pay Rs 400, and third-gender candidates are charged Rs 300. For candidates from SC, ST, OBC-A, OBC-B, EWS, PwD, or TFW categories, the fee is Rs 400 for males, Rs 300 for females, and Rs 200 for third-gender applicants. Payments must be made online.