WBJEE Result 2025 Declared At wbjeeb.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

WBJEE Result 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025 results have been announced on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can log in using their application number and password to view and download their results. The board has also released the final answer key. The scorecard will display subject-wise marks, total marks, ranks, and other details. WBJEE is conducted annually for admission to engineering, technology, architecture, and pharmacy programmes in universities and colleges across West Bengal. This year’s exam was held on April 27.

The Supreme Court on August 22 stayed a Calcutta High Court order directing WBJEEB to revise its merit list based on the pre-2010 OBC classification. This cleared the way for the delayed WBJEE 2025 results, now set to be declared today. Earlier, Justice Kaushik Chanda had ordered a 7% OBC quota and barred admissions under the expanded post-2010 OBC list, delaying results scheduled for August 7. With the stay, WBJEEB can release results using the existing merit list, enabling admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses.

WBJEE Result 2025: Here's how to download result

Step 1: Go to the official WBJEE website.

Step 2: Click on the result link displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your application number and password to log in.

Step 4: The WBJEE 2025 result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates who qualify in the WBJEE 2025 result will be eligible for counselling and seat allotment. The board has also released the final answer key after reviewing objections to the provisional one.

In 2024, the pass percentage stood at 99.53%. Of the 79,025 male candidates, 78,621 cleared the exam, while 34,342 out of 34,467 female candidates passed. The top rank was secured by Kingshuk Patra from Bankura District School, followed by Subhradeep Pal from Kalyani University School in second place, and Vivasan Biswas from Krishnanagar in third.

WBJEE Result 2025: Past year trends

In 2023, Md Sahil Akhtar from DPS Ruby Park, Kolkata, topped the state engineering entrance exam, while Soham Das secured the second rank and Sara Mukherjee the third. Nearly 98,000 students appeared that year.

In 2022, WBJEE recorded a 98.5% pass rate, with CBSE students dominating the top ten ranks. The first rank was achieved by Kolkata’s Himanshu Sekhar.