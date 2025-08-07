WBJEE Result 2025 Postponed Once Again — Know Reason Behind The Delay

WBJEE Result 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) was expected to declare the WBJEE 2025 results today, August 7. However, the result announcement has been delayed. The reason for the delay is an ongoing contempt case in the Calcutta High Court against the West Bengal government and other parties, including WBJEEB. A hearing is scheduled for today, where the Principal Secretary of Higher Education has been asked to appear and explain the government’s stand.

WBJEE Results 2025 yet to be announced

According to media reports, the Calcutta High Court has taken up a case on its own, claiming that the WBJEEB did not follow a court order issued on May 21. Because of this, the WBJEE 2025 results cannot be announced yet, and the counselling process must wait until the division bench gives its decision.

Earlier, WBJEEB Chairperson Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee had said that the results would be declared on August 7. She also mentioned that candidates had to upload their caste certificate details between July 31 and August 2 so that final results could be prepared. The results were originally supposed to be out on June 5 but have been delayed due to legal issues involving the revised OBC reservation list.

Cancelling the inclusion of 77 communities

The Calcutta High Court had passed an interim order, cancelling the inclusion of 77 communities in the updated OBC list, saying there was not enough justification. The court also directed the board to hold the results until the matter is resolved.

Once the results are announced, students can check them on the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in. The board will also release the cut-off list soon after the result. The cut-off will be based on several factors like the number of candidates, seat availability, difficulty level of the exam, previous year’s cut-offs, and how many students appeared. This year, the WBJEE exam was held on April 27 at different centres across West Bengal.

Approximately 34,000 engineering seats are available in colleges across West Bengal.In 2024, the WBJEE results were declared on June 6, with an impressive pass percentage of 99.53% among the students who appeared for the exam.