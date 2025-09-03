WBJEE Result 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Releasing Today At wbjeeb.nic.in- Check Details Here

WBJEE Result 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will announce the WBJEE Round 1 seat allotment result on September 3, 2025. Candidates who have enrolled for the counselling process can view their allotment status on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. Those allotted seats will be required to pay the seat acceptance fee between September 3 and September 7, 2025, to confirm their admission. Seat allotment for students will be done in engineering, architecture, and pharmacy courses according to their WBJEE 2025 ranks and the preferences they submitted. This year, around 52,000 seats are available, out of which more than 48,000 are through the entrance exam.

WBJEE Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on the link for WBJEE Seat Allotment Result on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials on the new page.

Submit the details to view your seat allotment result.

Check and download the result displayed on the screen.

Take a printout of the result for future reference.

WBJEE 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment: Option after result

After receiving a seat in the WBJEE 2025 Round 1 allotment, candidates can choose from the following:

Accept & Freeze: Confirm the allotted seat and skip the next rounds.

Accept & Upgrade: Keep the allotted seat but also apply for a higher preference in Round 2.

Withdraw: Reject the seat and exit the counselling process.

The allotment result will display the institute and course assigned to the candidate. Those who are allotted a seat must pay a refundable (conditional) seat acceptance fee of ₹5,000 online through net banking, debit/credit card, or UPI, and download the allotment letter. Failure to pay this fee will lead to cancellation of the allotted seat, and the candidate will not be eligible for consideration in the next Upgradation Round.