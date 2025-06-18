WBJEE Result 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is likely to announce the WBJEE 2025 results soon on its official website. Once declared, candidates who took the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam 2025 can check their results on the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in. The result will be available in the form of a Rank Card, which will include the candidate’s ranks, total score, and individual scores in Paper I (Mathematics) and Paper II (Physics and Chemistry). To maintain privacy, the board will not release a complete rank list.

WBJEE 2025 was held on April 27, 2025, in two sessions — Mathematics (Paper I) from 11 AM to 1 PM, and Physics and Chemistry (Paper II) from 2 PM to 4 PM. Candidates who took the exam can view their scores and download their rank cards by logging in using their roll number and other necessary details.

WBJEE Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website wbjeeb.nic.in. Click on the link for WBJEE Result or Rank Card 2025 on the homepage. Log in using your credentials and submit the details. Your WBJEE 2025 result will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future use.

After the exam, the provisional answer key was published, and candidates were allowed to raise objections until May 11, 2025. To challenge any question, they had to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 500 per question using net banking, debit card, credit card, or UPI. Once the WBJEE results are declared, the board will share the counselling schedule and seat allotment details. Based on their ranks, candidates can take part in the centralised counselling process for admission to undergraduate engineering and pharmacy programmes in colleges across West Bengal.