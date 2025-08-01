WBJEE Result 2025 To Be Released On This Date At wbjeeb.nic.in- Check Details Here

WBJEE Result 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has confirmed that the WBJEE 2025 results will be announced on August 7, 2025. This update was shared by WBJEEB chairperson Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee, as per PTI. Once the results are released, students who took the exam can check their scores on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in by entering their application number and date of birth. Legal experts were also consulted to ensure that everything is done fairly and in the best interest of the candidates. Along with the results, the board is expected to publish the merit list and cut-off marks. The WBJEE 2025 exam was held on April 27 in two sessions — the first from 11 am to 1 pm and the second from 2 pm to 4 pm.

A senior official from the higher education department said on Wednesday that the way was cleared for the release of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEE) results after the Supreme Court, on July 28, put a stay on the Calcutta High Court’s earlier order. That order had stopped the implementation of the revised OBC list issued by the state government.

WBJEE Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in On the homepage, select the WBJEE 2025 exam tab. Click on the link for the result. Enter your login details and submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Before the Supreme Court issued its order, Banerjee stated, "We were ready to publish the results by July 5. But then, the legal developments followed, and the matter became subjudice. We were waiting for the government’s directive." The WBJEE exams were conducted on April 27."

On July 28, a Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria heard the state government's appeal and lifted the Calcutta High Court’s stay on the OBC reservation policy. The bench noted that the High Court's order appeared to be "prima facie erroneous." Earlier, on June 17, the Calcutta High Court had placed an interim stay on the state government's notifications concerning reservations for 140 subcategories listed under the OBC-A and OBC-B groups, the report said.

The Supreme Court bench, after hearing arguments presented by senior advocate Kapil Sibal on behalf of the state government, made the following observation, "“This is surprising. How can the high court pass such an order? Reservation is part of the executive function." The state compiled a new OBC list after the High Court, in May 2024, invalidated the inclusion of 77 communities from the earlier list.

WBJEE Result 2025: Objection fees

Earlier, the board had shared the candidates' recorded responses and answer keys and allowed them to raise objections until May 11. To challenge a question, candidates had to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 500 per question using net banking, debit card, credit card, or UPI.