WBJEE RESULT 2025

WBJEE Result 2025 To Be Released Soon At wbjeeb.nic.in- Steps to Check Marks Here

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is likely to announce the WBJEE 2025 results soon at wbjeeb.nic.in. Scroll down to check more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2025, 05:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
WBJEE Result 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is likely to announce the WBJEE 2025 results soon. All the candidates who appeared for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam 2025 will be able to check their results on the official website, i.e. wbjeeb.nic.in after the release. 

The result will be available in the form of a Rank Card, which will include the candidate’s ranks, total score, and individual scores in Paper I (Mathematics) and Paper II (Physics and Chemistry). To maintain privacy, the board will not release a complete rank list. 

WBJEE 2025 took place on27th April, 2025, in two sessions, Mathematics (Paper I) from 11 AM to 1 PM, and Physics and Chemistry (Paper II) from 2 PM to 4 PM. Candidates will have to enter their roll number and other necessary details to access their result.

WBJEE Result 2025: Steps to Download Here

Step 1: Go to the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of WBJEE Result or Rank Card 2025 on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login.

Step 4: Enter the required details of yours like roll number and anything that is asked correctly.

Step 5: Your WBJEE 2025 result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check your scores and download the page

Step 7: Print it out for future reference. 

After the exam, the provisional answer key was published, and candidates were allowed to raise objections until May 11, 2025. To challenge any question, they had to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 500 per question using net banking, debit card, credit card, or UPI. Once the WBJEE results are declared, the board will share the counselling schedule and seat allotment details. Based on their ranks, candidates can take part in the centralised counselling process for admission to undergraduate engineering and pharmacy programmes in colleges across West Bengal. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates. 

