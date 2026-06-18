Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /WBJEE Result 2026 out: Shaswat Banerjee secures top rank; Check how to download rank card

WBJEE Result 2026 out: Shaswat Banerjee secures top rank; Check how to download rank card

WBJEE Result 2026 has been declared, and students can now check and download their rank cards from the official website. Candidates are advised to verify their details and stay updated for counselling and admission-related processes.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 05:33 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 05:33 PM IST
WBJEE Result 2026 out: Shaswat Banerjee secures top rank; Check how to download rank card
Image Credit: WBJEE 2026

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
England announce squad for historic women's test against India at Lord's
Alice Capsey6 min ago
2
Gujarat police6 min ago
3
WBJEE 202611 min ago
4
Cristiano Ronaldo13 min ago
5
PM Kisan18 min ago