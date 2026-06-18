/WBJEE Result 2026 out: Shaswat Banerjee secures top rank; Check how to download rank card

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has officially announced the WBJEE Result 2026. Students who appeared for the exam can check their scores online right now. For anyone looking at engineering and technology admissions across West Bengal, this is the moment you've been waiting for.
The board also held a press conference sharing the pass percentage, state merit list, and broader exam statistics. The final answer key is up online, too, so students can cross-check their responses if needed.
Rank cards are available to download from 4:00 PM onwards. Each rank card shows the marks obtained and the rank secured, both of which you'll need for the admission process ahead.
Candidates can check their results and download their rank cards from the following official websites:
wbjeeb.nic.in
wbjeeb.in
wbjeeb.wb.gov.in
Follow these simple steps to download your rank card:
Go to wbjeeb.nic.in
Click on the "WBJEE 2026 Rank Card" link
Select the exam from the options provided
Enter your application number
Enter your date of birth
Click Sign-In
Your rank card will appear
Download it and save a copy immediately
Counselling and admissions are the next steps, and the official website is where all updates will come through first. Keep checking it. And keep your rank card somewhere accessible, you'll need it more than once during the admission process. Save multiple copies, digital and printed.
WBJEE results day is a turning point. Whatever your rank, the path forward is clearer now than it was yesterday. Check your result, download your rank card, and start preparing for counselling. The next chapter is ready when you are.
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