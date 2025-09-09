WBJEE Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Released At wbjeeb.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

WBJEE Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) announced the WBJEE 2025 Round 2 seat allotment result on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. Candidates taking part in the second round of counselling can view and download their allotment results from the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. The counselling had been delayed but resumed after the Calcutta High Court ordered WBJEEB to follow the earlier reservation policy. Round 2 is the last chance—no further upgrades will be allowed. Candidates who did not get a seat in Round 1 but are allotted one now must pay a ₹5,000 acceptance fee, download the allotment letter, and report to the allotted institute with documents for verification.

If a candidate’s seat has been upgraded, their previous allotment will be cancelled, and they must join the new institute with the updated allotment letter. All admission formalities, including document verification, must be completed between September 9 and 11, 2025.

WBJEE Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025: Steps to check here

Step 1: Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link for WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment.

Step 3: A new page will open where you need to enter your roll number and password.

Step 4: Press the submit button, and your WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates allotted seats in Round 2 must choose one of the following:

Upgradation – Accept the newly upgraded seat, if offered.

Not Upgraded – Retain the seat allotted in Round 1.

Cancelled and Re-allotted – Candidates whose Round 1 seats were cancelled but received a new allotment in Round 2 must report for fresh document verification.

Those who fail to complete the admission process within the given timeline will lose their seats and will not be eligible for future allotments.