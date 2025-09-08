WBJEEB JENPAS UG Exam 2025: Registration Starts At wbjeeb.nic.in- Important Dates, Direct Link to Apply Here

WBJEEB JENPAS UG Exam 2025: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has started the process of online registration for WBJEEB Joint Entrance Test for Nursing, Paramedical and Allied Science (JENPAS) today. All the candidates who are interested and eligible to apply can now do it through the official website, i.e. wbjeeb.nic.in/jenpas-ug/.

WBJEEB JENPAS UG Exam 2025: Important Dates

The registration process will begin today, i.e. 8th September, 2025

The online registration process will end on 16th September, 2025

The correction window will remain open from 18th September to 19th September, 2025, allowing candidates to make necessary edits in their application form.

The admit card will be available for download between 10th October and 18th October, 2025 on the official website of WBJEEB.

The JENPAS 2025 examination is scheduled to be held on 18th October, 2025.

Candidates must note that, as mentioned on the official website, these dates are tentative for now. Final dates will be out soon.

WBJEEB JENPAS UG Exam 2025: Eligibility Criteria

The applicant must have already passed Class 12 or they must be appearing in Class 12 (10+2 system) in the year 2025.

For B.Sc. Nursing, the applicant must be at least 17 years of age as on 31st December 2025.

For all other courses (except B.Sc. Nursing), the applicant must also be at least 17 years of age as on 31st December 2025.

WBJEEB JENPAS UG Exam 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in/jenpas-ug/

Step 2: You will find the link of WBJEEB JENPAS UG Exam 2025 on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen to register, enter your contact details and complete the registration.

Step 4: Login into your account using the registered details.

Step 5: Fill the application form with your personal and academic details.

Step 6: Upload the required documents and fill the application fees to complete the process.

Step 7: Re-check the details and submit the form.

Step 8: Save and download the copy for future reference.

WBJEEB JENPAS UG Exam 2025: Application Fees

The application fee if you are applying for one paper either paper 1 or paper 2 is Rs. 500 for all the candidates and it’s Rs. 400 for SC, ST, OBC (more backward), OBC (backward), EWS category candidates plus the banking service charges.

The fee is Rs. 800 if you are applying for both the exams for all the candidates and Rs. 650 for SC, ST, OBC (more backward), OBC (backward), EWS category candidates plus the banking service charges.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.