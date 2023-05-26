topStoriesenglish2613833
wbjeeb.nic.in WBJEE 2023 Result Declared, Direct Link To Download Scorecard Here

WBJEE 2023 Results are now available on the official websites - www.wbjeeb.nic.in and www.wbjeeb.in, scroll down for direct link to download scorecards.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 02:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau

WBJEE Result 2023:  The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) declared the WBJEE Result 2023 today, May 26. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their WBJEE 2023 Results from the official websites - www.wbjeeb.nic.in and www.wbjeeb.in. Candidates can download their WBJEE 2023 Scorecards following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

Step To Download WBJEE 2023 Result

Step 1:  Visit the official websites - wbjeeb.nic.in, wbjeeb.in.

Step 2:  On the homepage, click on the link that reads "WBJEE 2023 Result"

Step 3:  In the newly opened tab entre your roll number, dop and other required details

Step 4:  Click on submit and your WBJEE Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5:  Now download your WBJEE 2023 Result and take a printout for future reference

WBJEE 2023 Rsult Direct Link (To Be Activated Soon)

Candidates must note that the link for the WBJEE Result 2023 will be activated at 4 pm.

