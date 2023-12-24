WBPSC Prelims 2023 Answer Key RELEASED At wbpsc.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

WBPSC Prelims 2023: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the answer key for the WBCS prelims 2023 examination. Those who appeared for the WBCS executive prelims exam can download the answer key from the official website, wbpsc.gov.in. The preliminary exam took place on December 16 in a single session lasting 2 hours and 30 minutes, from 12 noon to 2:30 pm.

WBPSC Prelims Answer Key 2023: Direct Link

WBPSC Civil Services Prelims 2023 Answer Key: Steps To Download

- Visit the official website of WBPSC at wbpsc.gov.in.

- Click on the WBPSC Civil Services Prelims 2023 answer key link available on the home page.

- A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

- Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

WBCS Prelims Answer Key 2023: Steps To Raise Objection

- Visit the official website WBCS at wbpsc.gov.in.

- Go to the answer key objection window link.

- You will be redirected to a login page.

- Enter credentials such as roll number, date of birth.

- Enter the captcha code displayed on the screen.

- Select the question.

- Enter objection details.

- Attach supporting documents.

- Pay the fee.

- Save and take a printout of the confirmation page.

The WBCS prelims 2023 paper was a 200-mark examination comprising 200 questions distributed across 8 sections. These sections include English composition, general science, current events of national and international importance, history of India, geography of India with special reference to West Bengal, Indian polity and economy, Indian national movement, and general mental ability. Candidates dissatisfied with the WBCS preliminary answer key 2023 have the opportunity to raise objections or submit challenges from December 30 to January 5, 2024.