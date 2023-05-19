wbresults.nic.in West Bengal 10th Result 2023: WBBSE Madhyamik Result Declared, Direct Link To Check Scorecards Here

WBBSE 10th Result 2023 Direct Link: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has declared the West Bengal 10th Result 2023. Students who appeared in WBBSE 10th exam can now check their Wet Bengal 10th Result on official websites at wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.

Students can check their West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2023 on the official website following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: Steps To Download West Bengal 10th Result

Step 1: Visit the official website- wbbse.org

Step 2: On the appeared homepage, click on the West Bengal Madhyamic Result 2023

Step 3: In the newly opened tab enter your roll number and date of birth or other details

Step 4: Click on submit and your West Bengal 10th Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your WBBSE 10th Result 2023 and take print out for the future references

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: Total Candidates

The number of applicants was 10 lakh 98 thousand 775 the previous year. This year, there were 6 lakh 98 thousand 628 fewer of those candidates. This year, there are 2 lakh 90 thousand 172 male candidates overall, and there are 3 lakh 56 thousand 21 female candidates. There were 2867 exam centres. The board issued a directive to the examination centers to the effect that candidates can leave within one hour of the commencement of the examination, but not with the question papers. If there is any disruption in any test centre while the exam is taking place, the board was under strict instructions to suspend the results of the candidates from that institution. For the by-election on March 1, the Board of Secondary Education held the test on February 27.