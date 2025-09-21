WBSSC Answer Key 2025 For Class 11, 12 Released At westbengalssc.com- Check Direct Link To Download Here

WBSSC Answer Key 2025: The West Bengal Central School Service Commission has officially released the WBSSC answer key 2025 for class 11th and 12th. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check and download their provisional answer key through the official website, i.e. westbengalssc.com.

Candidates must note that this is the provisional answer key so if anyone is not satisfied with it then they can raise the objection against the answer key on the official portal. The objection window will be opened on 20th September, 2025 and it will remain open till 25th September, 2025. Candidates will have to make the payment of Rs. 100 per question raised.

Candidates will have to attach valid and authentic references for the questions raised and then an expert committee will review all the raised concerns and final answer key/ result will be released considering it. Additionally, the paid fee will be refunded if the objection raised turned out to be right.

WBSSC Answer Key 2025: Steps to Download the Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the official website- westbengalssc.com.

Step 2: You will find the link of the answer key on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Now click on the WBSSC Answer Key 2025 for classes 11 and 12 link.

Step 4: Answer key will appear on your screen in the PDF format.

Step 5: Check all the answers and download it for future reference.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important dates.