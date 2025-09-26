WBSSC Aspirants Protest, Demand Fair Exams And Vacancy Release

A group of school job aspirants who recently took the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) exams staged a protest in Salt Lake, on the eastern outskirts of Kolkata, on Thursday. They demanded transparent recruitment in government-aided schools. According to a PTI report, the demonstrators assembled at Karunamoyee Metro station and marched nearly one kilometre to Bikash Bhavan, the state education department’s headquarters.

The protesters had appeared for the State Level Selection Test (SLST) conducted by the WBSSC on September 7 and 14. Their demand was to scrap the rule that grants 10 additional marks to teachers who lost their jobs after a Supreme Court order but were deemed “untainted” and allowed to sit for the fresh recruitment exams. Earlier, the Supreme Court had directed the dismissal of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff in state-aided schools, calling the 2016 recruitment process “vitiated and tainted.”

The demonstrators claimed that awarding 10 grace marks would put fresh candidates at a disadvantage and undermine the principle of fair competition. They also urged the authorities to release the pending vacancies in schools without delay to enable new recruitment.

At the same time, non-teaching employees affected by the recruitment controversy said they have been without salaries for the last six months, making it difficult to sustain their livelihoods. The job seekers added that they want to meet the state education minister to voice their concerns over the recruitment notice and to demand a fair and transparent selection process for all candidates.