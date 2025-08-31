WBSSC Recruitment 2025: Notification Released For Over 8000 Non-Teaching Vacancies At westbengalssc.com- Check Details Here

WBSSC Recruitment 2025: West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has officially released the notification about the non-teaching posts. All the candidates who are eligible and interested can apply through the official website of WBSSC, i.e. westbengalssc.com. The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 8,477 non-teaching vacancies.

WBSSC Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

The process of online application will begin from 16th September, 2025 (5 PM).

The process of online application will close on 31st October, 2025 (5 PM).

The last date for fee payment is 31st October, 2025 (11:59 PM).

WBSSC Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- westbengalssc.com.

Step 2: You will find the tab titled ‘Apply Now’ on the homepage, open it.

Step 3: Now click on the link to apply for WBSSC Grade C 7 D Recruitment 2025.

Step 4: A new page will appear on your screen to register, complete the registration using the contact details.

Step 5: Login into your account using the registered details.

Step 6: Fill the application form with your personal and academic information correctly.

Step 7: Upload the required documents and pay the application fees to complete the process.

Step 8: Re-check all the details and then submit the form

Step 9: Download the confirmation page for future reference.

WBSSC Recruitment 2025: Details Of Vacancies

There are a total of 2989 vacancies for Group C (Clerk) posts and 5488 vacancies for Group D posts, offering a significant number of opportunities for eligible candidates across both categories.

“Candidates can apply only online on the Commission's website on and from 16.09.2025 (5 pm) to 31.10.2025 (5 pm) and fees may be deposited up to 31.10.2025 (11:59 pm)”, says the official notice. “The detailed Notification and programme will be available from 31.08.2025 on Commission's website”, it added. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.