WBSSC Recruitment 2025: Notification Released For Over 8000 Non-Teaching Vacancies At westbengalssc.com- Check Details Here
West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has officially released the notification about the non-teaching posts at westbengalssc.com. Scroll down to read about more details.
Trending Photos
WBSSC Recruitment 2025: West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has officially released the notification about the non-teaching posts. All the candidates who are eligible and interested can apply through the official website of WBSSC, i.e. westbengalssc.com. The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 8,477 non-teaching vacancies.
WBSSC Recruitment 2025: Important Dates
- The process of online application will begin from 16th September, 2025 (5 PM).
- The process of online application will close on 31st October, 2025 (5 PM).
- The last date for fee payment is 31st October, 2025 (11:59 PM).
Also Read: IOCL Recruitment 2025: Apply For 537 Apprentice Posts At iocl.com- Check Details Here
WBSSC Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply
Step 1: Go to the official website- westbengalssc.com.
Step 2: You will find the tab titled ‘Apply Now’ on the homepage, open it.
Step 3: Now click on the link to apply for WBSSC Grade C 7 D Recruitment 2025.
Step 4: A new page will appear on your screen to register, complete the registration using the contact details.
Step 5: Login into your account using the registered details.
Step 6: Fill the application form with your personal and academic information correctly.
Step 7: Upload the required documents and pay the application fees to complete the process.
Step 8: Re-check all the details and then submit the form
Step 9: Download the confirmation page for future reference.
Also Read: Bank Of Maharashtra Recruitment 2025: Registration Ends Today For 500 Vacancies At bankofmaharashtra.in- Check Eligibility Criteria, Direct Link To Apply Here
WBSSC Recruitment 2025; Direct Link of the Official Notice
WBSSC Recruitment 2025: Details Of Vacancies
There are a total of 2989 vacancies for Group C (Clerk) posts and 5488 vacancies for Group D posts, offering a significant number of opportunities for eligible candidates across both categories.
“Candidates can apply only online on the Commission's website on and from 16.09.2025 (5 pm) to 31.10.2025 (5 pm) and fees may be deposited up to 31.10.2025 (11:59 pm)”, says the official notice. “The detailed Notification and programme will be available from 31.08.2025 on Commission's website”, it added. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv