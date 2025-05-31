WBSSC Recruitment 2025: West Bengal Issues Notice Regarding Recruitment For Over 35,726 Posts- Check Examination Fees, Eligibility Here

WBSSC Recruitment Notice 2025: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has officially issued the notification for the recruitment of the 35,726 assistant teachers for the classes of 9th, 10th and 11th and 12th in the state-aided and government sponsored schools. The supreme court has directed to initiate this recruitment process by 31st May, 2025.

WBSSC Recruitment Notice 2025: Important Dates

The submission of online application process will start from 16th June, 2025 and the submission of online application will be closed on 14th July, 2025. And the last date to pay the application fees is again, 14th July, 2025. Then the written examination will take place in the first week of September, 2025. The exact dates have not been released yet and the exact schedule will be out soon.

WBSSC Recruitment Notice 2025: Vacancy Details

There are total 35,726 posts for the assistant teachers, out of which 23,212 posts are for assistant teachers for class 9th and 10th (Secondary classes) and there are 12,514 posts for the assistant teachers of class 11th and 12th (Higher secondary classes).

WBSSC Recruitment Notice 2025: Examination Fees

Examination fees for the assistant teacher of class 9th, 10th is Rs. 500 for General and OBC candidates and Rs. 200 for SC/ST/ PH category candidates. The fees for the Assistant teachers for 11th, 12th for General and OBC category candidates is Rs. 500, while the fees is Rs. 200 for SC/ST/PW candidates.

WBSSC Recruitment Notice 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have graduate/post graduate degree from the recognized university and they must have achieve at least 50 per cent in either graduation or post graduation degree (or anything equivalent) and BEd (Bachelors of Education) from a national council for Teacher Education recognized institution or candidates must have a 4-year degree in B.A Ed/B.Sc. Ed from any National Council for Teacher Education recognized institution.

“Upper age limit is, however, relaxable by 5 years for scheduled caste/scheduled tribe candidates, 3 years for backward class candidates and 8 years for physically handicapped candidates,” said the official notice. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official notice and wait for official notice regarding all the updates.