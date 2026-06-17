/'We are working for 22 Lakh young minds': NTA chief ahead of NEET Re-Exam

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: With just days remaining for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh has assured candidates and parents that every possible measure is being taken to ensure a fair, secure and transparent examination process.
His remarks come amid the controversy surrounding the Centre's decision to temporarily restrict access to Telegram ahead of the June 21 re-exam.
Defending the move, the NTA chief said the agency's priority is to protect the interests of more than 22 lakh students affected by the cancellation of the original examination.
According to Singh, the temporary restriction is intended to curb the spread of fake paper leak claims, misinformation and fraudulent activities targeting candidates.
He acknowledged that no measure is entirely foolproof, especially in an era where users can access platforms through alternative means such as VPNs, but maintained that the decision would significantly disrupt networks attempting to exploit students.
The NTA has repeatedly urged students and parents not to believe claims regarding leaked question papers circulating on social media or messaging platforms. The agency has emphasized that no one can access the NEET UG 2026 question paper before the scheduled examination date and warned candidates against falling prey to scams.
The re-examination is being conducted after the May 3 NEET UG 2026 exam was cancelled following allegations of a paper leak.
The cancellation impacted over 22 lakh medical aspirants across the country and led to widespread anxiety among students preparing for undergraduate medical admissions.
To restore confidence in the examination process, the NTA has introduced several measures, including enhanced security arrangements, a portal to report fake paper leak claims and impersonation attempts, and a series of student-friendly changes aimed at improving the examination experience.
The NEET UG 2026 re-exam is scheduled to be held on June 21.
Candidates have already been issued fresh admit cards and have been advised to rely only on official communications from NTA for updates related to the examination.
As preparations enter the final stage, the NTA chief reiterated that the agency remains committed to safeguarding the future of millions of aspirants and ensuring that deserving students receive a fair opportunity to compete.
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