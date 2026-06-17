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'We are working for 22 Lakh young minds': NTA chief ahead of NEET Re-Exam

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: Defending the move, the NTA chief said the agency's priority is to protect the interests of more than 22 lakh students affected by the cancellation of the original examination.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 02:47 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 02:47 PM IST
'We are working for 22 Lakh young minds': NTA chief ahead of NEET Re-Exam

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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