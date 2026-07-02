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'We don’t want NEET, we want CET': Students protest in Mandya over exam leak

Students in Mandya staged a protest against alleged irregularities and paper leak in NEET-UG 2026, demanding the exam be scrapped in favour of CET. The protest, led by the National Students' Union of India, also called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and raised concerns over exam fairness.

Published: Jul 02, 2026, 05:50 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 05:50 PM IST
'We don’t want NEET, we want CET': Students protest in Mandya over exam leak
Image Credit: ANI

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'We don’t want NEET, we want CET': Students protest in Mandya over exam leak
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