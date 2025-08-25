Advertisement
HEAVY RAINFALL

Weather Update: Heavy Rains Force School Closures, Flood Alerts Issued In Several States

Delhi and nearby regions received fresh showers on Monday morning, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a cloudy sky with spells of moderate rain, details below.

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2025, 09:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Weather Update: Heavy Rains Force School Closures, Flood Alerts Issued In Several StatesImage Credits: ANI

Weather Update: Heavy rainfall and flood-like conditions in different parts of the country have led district administrations in several states to announce temporary closure of schools. Acting on weather department alerts and prioritising student safety, officials have instructed schools in many districts to remain closed until conditions improve. Delhi and nearby regions received fresh showers on Monday morning, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a cloudy sky with spells of moderate rain expected to continue throughout the day.

Rajasthan schools order 2 days of closure

In Jaipur, the district administration has ordered a two-day closure of all government and private schools, along with Anganwadi centres, on August 25 and 26, 2025. This step comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the region. The directive applies to students from pre-primary to Class 12. However, teachers and staff are required to attend school as usual. District Collector Dr. Jitendra Kumar Soni has instructed strict adherence to the order, warning that any violation will attract action under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

UP schools to remain closed amid heavy downpour

In Banda, continuous heavy rainfall has prompted authorities to shut all schools up to Class 8 on August 25, 2025. The district administration has directed the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) to ensure that the order is followed across all council, recognised, and board schools.

Several districts in Uttarakhand, including Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Bageshwar, Dehradun, and Nainital, have ordered schools to remain closed on August 25, 2025. The directive applies to government and private schools, along with Anganwadi centres, covering students from Class 1 to Class 12. Officials said the step was taken after the IMD issued warnings of heavy rainfall, with student safety being the top concern.

Amid red alerts and the possibility of further downpours, authorities have advised parents and students to stay alert. Decisions on reopening schools will be reviewed based on weather conditions in the coming days.

Mumbai issues red alert in THESE areas

Mumbai woke up to heavy rains on Monday, leading to waterlogging in several areas, including Sion’s Gandhi Market and parts of the Eastern Express Highway. Authorities have also issued fresh alerts for the day across multiple locations.

South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai are under an orange alert for moderate to heavy showers, which could result in local flooding and traffic delays. Meanwhile, Sion, Chembur, Ghatkopar, Mulund, Kalyan, and other stretches along the Central Line are witnessing steady rainfall and remain under a yellow alert.

