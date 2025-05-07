West Bengal Board Class 12th Result 2025: WBCHSE HS Result OUT At wbchse.wb.gov.in- Check Pass Percentage, Other Details Here

WBCHSE Class 12th HS Result 2025: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has officially declared the result today, i.e. 7th May, 2025, Wednesday. All the candidates who appeared for the class 12 West Bengal Board can check their results from the official website, i.e. result.wb.gov.in, wbchse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.

This year, the West Bengal class 12th examination took place from 3rd March, 2025 to 18th March, 2025 and over 5 lakh students appeared for the examination across the three streams, Science, Commerce and Arts. Students will be able to access the result from the official website by entering their roll number, date of birth and other important details.

WBBSE Class 12 Result 2025: Pass Percentage of This Year

This year a total of 4,82,948 candidates registered for the West Bengal Class 12 examination, and 4,73,919 of them actually appeared. The overall pass percentage of West Bengal class 12th result stands at 90.79 per cent this year. The pass percentage of male students is 92.3 per cent, while the pass percentage of female students stands at 88.18 per cent.

WBBSE Class 12 Result 2025: Steps to Download the Scorecard

Step 1: Go to the official website- wbchse.wb.gov.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘WBCHSE Class 12 Results’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened for login.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials like your roll number and date of birth, then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your WBCHSE Class 12th result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check your scores and download the page.

Step 7: Print it out for future reference.

WBBSE Class 12 Result 2025; Direct Link To Download the Scorecard

All the students must know that the result link will be activated at 2 PM. Last year the West Bengal class 12th result was declared on 8th May, 2024 and in 2023, it was released on 24th May, 2025. The overall pass percentage in 2024 was 90 per cent and a total of 7,55,324 regular students sat for the examination in 2024. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.