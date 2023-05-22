West Bengal Board Result 2023: WB HS Class 10th Result To Be Declared On THIS DATE At wbresults.nic.in- Check Time, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

West Bengal Board Result 2023: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), will issue West Bengal HS Result 2023 next week. State Education Minister Bratya Basu has stated that the WB Board 12th Result 2023 will be available on Wednesday at wbresults.nic.in.

The results for all three streams, Science, Commerce, and Arts, will be released. Notice issued by West Bengal State Education Minister reads, "The results of the HS Examinations 2023 conducted by WBCHSE will be published on May 24, 2023 through a press conference at 12 Noon. Students will be able to download their results through online portal from 12:30 PM. Hard copy mark-sheets and certificates will be distributed by Council on May 31, 2023.

WB 12th Result 2023: Steps to check

1. Go to wbresults.nic.in or any of official websites

2. On homepage, click on the link, 'West Bengal Higher Secondary Examination Result 2023'

3. Enter the required details like roll number and date of birth 4Click on the 'Submit' button.

5. WB HS 2023 result will be displayed on the screen

6. Download it and take its printout

WBCHSE HSC 2023 Result date, time

WBCHSE HS Exam 2023 result will be out on May 24

Press Conference will be conducted at 12 PM

Result Link will be made active on 12:30 PM

Students must submit their West Bengal 12th exam roll number, date of birth, and other information to view the results. The results of the West Bengal High School Examinations, which were held between March 14 and March 27, 2023, will be released. West Bengal announced the SSC, Class 10 results on May 19 and the Madrahasa results on May 20.