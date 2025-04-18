West Bengal Board Result 2025: WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 Result To Be Released Soon At wbbse.wb.gov.in- Check Details Here

West Bengal Board Result 2025: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is expected to release the Madhyamik Class 10 Results soon. Once released, all the candidates who appeared for the class 10 West Bengal Board will be able to check their results from the official website, i.e. wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.

Students will be able to access the result from the official website by entering their roll number, date of birth and other important details. Last year, the result was released on 2nd May, 2024 at 9 AM and in 2023, the result was declared on 19th May, 2023.

West Bengal Board Result 2025: Steps To Download

Step 1- Go to the official website- wbbse.wb.gov.in.

Step 2– You will see the link of “WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2025” on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- A new page will be opened to login into the candidate dashboard.

Step 4- Enter the required credentials like your roll number and date of birth and submit it.

Step 5- After submission, your WBBSE Result 2025 will be displayed on the mobile screen.

Step 6- Check your scores properly and download them.

Step 7- Print it out for future reference.

West Bengal Board Result 2025: How to check result via SMS?

Sometimes due to heavy traffic, websites face issues at the time of the result, so students can also check their results without the internet through SMS by following these easy steps:

Step 1- Go to the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2- Type a message in this format: “WB 10 (Roll Number)”.

Step 3- Send this message to the number provided by the board- 56263 or 56070.

Step 4- Your result will pop up in a sms form.

Step 5- Check your scores and save it for future reference.

All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.