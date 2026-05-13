West Bengal HS class 12 Result 2026 tomorrow at wbchse.wb.gov.in, Know how to download scorecard

West Bengal HS class 12 Result 2026: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will declare the West Bengal Higher Secondary (HS) Class 12 Result 2026 tomorrow at 11 AM. Students who appeared for the WB HS examinations will be able to access their scorecards online through the official result portal wbchse.wb.gov.in, result.wb.gov.in.

More than lakhs of students who appeared for the Class 12 board examinations across Science, Commerce, and Arts streams are eagerly awaiting the declaration of results.

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WB HS Result 2026: Official Websites

Students can check their West Bengal HS Result 2026 through the following official websites:

wbchse.wb.gov.in

result.wb.gov.in

How to check West Bengal HS Result 2026

Once the WB HS class 12 result is declared, students can follow the steps given below to download their marksheets:

First, visit the official WBCHSE result website.

Then, click on the “HS Result 2026” link.

Enter roll number and registration number.

Submit the details.

The scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference.

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West Bengal HS result 2026: Details mentioned on the scorecard

Students are advised to check the online marksheet after downloading it. The scorecard will contain the following details:

Student’s name

Roll number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Division

Qualifying status

Students must know that the online scorecard is provisional in nature. Original marksheets will be distributed through schools later.

WB HS Result 2026 passing criteria

According to the passing criteria prescribed by West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, students must secure a minimum of 30% marks in each subject by combining theory, practical, and project components to qualify for higher education.

Additionally, candidates are required to obtain at least 30% marks separately in both the theory and practical/project sections.