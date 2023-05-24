West Bengal HS Result 2023: WBCHSE Class 12th Result Declared At wbresults.nic.in- Here’s How To Apply For Supplementary Exams

West Bengal HS Result 2023: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) issued the Higher Secondary (HS) or Class 12th board exam result 2023 today, May 24, 2023. Students can view their results at wbresults.nic.in.

In total, 8,24,891 applicants took the West Bengal class 12 test, with 7,37,807 passing. Boys have a pass rate of 91.86 percent. East Midnapur districts outperformed all other districts with a 95.75% pass percentage.

West Bengal Result 2023: Here's how to check

Visit the official website wbresults.nic.in

Go to WBCHSE 12th results page.

Enter your login credentials and submit.

Check and download your result.

West Bengal Result 2023: Compartment Exams

WBCHSE class 12 compartment tests are held for those who failed the exams on the first attempt. Candidates have a second chance to improve their exam marks via compartment exams. Candidates can apply for the compartment exams by visiting the West Bengal board's official website. After the board results are announced, the complete schedule for the class 12 West Bengal compartment exams will be released.

Here's how to apply for supplementary exams

Step1: Students have to visit the official website of West Bengal Board: https://wbchse.nic.in

Step 2: On the website’s homepage, click on the link “West Bengal Compartment Registration Form 2023”.

Step 3: A form will be displayed on the screen after clicking on the link.

Step 4: Students will be required to fill in the details such as the student’s name, roll number, father’s name, and registration number in the given spaces.

Step 5: After filling in personal information, they must select the subjects in which they scored below 33%.

Step 6: After filling out the registration form with all the necessary details, students must submit a nominal fee and click on the Submit button.

Step 7: They can preview the registration form after filling it.

Step 8: Download the form and save it for future reference.

Schools can receive their students' mark sheets and certificates beginning May 31 at 11 a.m. at distribution camps set up across the state. WBCHSE held Class 12 board exams from March 14 to 27, with around 8 lakh pupils taking part.