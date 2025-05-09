West Bengal Madhyamik Exams 2025-26: WB Class 10 Datesheet Out At wbbse.wb.gov.in- Check Details Here

WB Class 10th Datesheet 2026: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has officially released the WB Madhyamik (Class 10th) exam schedule. All the students who are going to sit for the class 10th examination in 2026 can check their date sheet of WB Madhyamik Pariksha from the official website of WBBSE, i.e. wbbse.wb.gov.in.

The West Bengal class 10th board examination will take place from 2nd February, 2026 to 12th February, 2026. The exams start with a first language paper and conclude with additional elective exams. The exams will take place in a single shift, i.e. 10:45 AM to 2 PM, where the first 15 minutes are allotted for reading of the question paper.

WB Madhyamik Exams Date Sheet 2026: Steps To Download the Datesheet

Step 1: Go to the official website- wbbse.wb.gov.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘WB Madhyamik Exam 2026 Datesheet’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A date sheet of WB class 10th 2026 examination will appear on your screen in PDF format.

Stel 4: Check the exam dates properly.

Step 5: Save and download the PDF for future use.

Students must note that the duration of vocational subject theory exams will be one hour 45 minutes and the practical exams for vocational subjects will be conducted by Sector Skill Council or their schools individually. The theory examination of Computer Applications subject will be two hours and forty-five minutes and practical examination will be taken by individual schools. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.