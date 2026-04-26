West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026: Class 10th date and time announced at wbbse.wb.gov.in
West Bengal Class 10 result 2026: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education is set to announce class 10th results at the official website on April 8, 2026. The results will be released in a press conference by the boards.
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West Bengal Class 10 result 2026: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the Class 10 (Madhyamik) result 2026 soon on the official website. As per the latest notification released by the boards, West Bengal Class 10 result 2026 will be announced on May 8, 2026, at wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in.
The West Bengal education board will announce the WBSE Class 10 results through a press conference. Soon after the announcement, the Madhyamik (Class 10) scorecards will be made available on the official websites of the board for download.
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Once the West Bengal Class 10 result 2026 is declared, students will be able to access their scorecards online via the board’s official websites. The board conducted the Madhyamik exams from February 2 to 12.
Login Credentials to check WBSE class 10 result
Once the result is released, students must ensure they have the following details handy to check their results smoothly:
- Roll Number
- Date of Birth
- School Code (if required)
Where to check WBSE Class 10 Result 2026
After the declaration of the result at the press conference, the boards will release the madhyamik result 2026 online at the following websites given below:
- wbresults.nic.in
- wbbse.wb.gov.in
Along with the official website, the WBSE results 2026 will also be available at DigiLocker.
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How to check WB Madhyamik Result 2026
To check the WBSE class 10 result 2026, students need to follow the instruction given below:
- Visit the official WBSE result website
- Click on “Madhyamik Result 2026” link
- Enter your roll number and other required details
- Click on submit
- View your result on the screen
- Download and take a printout for future use
Students are advised to keep their admit card ready to check their results. Also, it must be noted that the results released are provisional in nature. The original marksheet will be given to the students from their respective schools.
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