West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026: Class 10th date and time announced at wbbse.wb.gov.in

West Bengal Class 10 result 2026: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the Class 10 (Madhyamik) result 2026 soon on the official website. As per the latest notification released by the boards, West Bengal Class 10 result 2026 will be announced on May 8, 2026, at wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in.

The West Bengal education board will announce the WBSE Class 10 results through a press conference. Soon after the announcement, the Madhyamik (Class 10) scorecards will be made available on the official websites of the board for download.

Also Read: NEET dress code 2026

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Once the West Bengal Class 10 result 2026 is declared, students will be able to access their scorecards online via the board’s official websites. The board conducted the Madhyamik exams from February 2 to 12.

Login Credentials to check WBSE class 10 result

Once the result is released, students must ensure they have the following details handy to check their results smoothly:

Roll Number

Date of Birth

School Code (if required)

Where to check WBSE Class 10 Result 2026

After the declaration of the result at the press conference, the boards will release the madhyamik result 2026 online at the following websites given below:

wbresults.nic.in

wbbse.wb.gov.in

Along with the official website, the WBSE results 2026 will also be available at DigiLocker.

Also check: NEET admit card 2026

How to check WB Madhyamik Result 2026

To check the WBSE class 10 result 2026, students need to follow the instruction given below:

Visit the official WBSE result website

Click on “Madhyamik Result 2026” link

Enter your roll number and other required details

Click on submit

View your result on the screen

Download and take a printout for future use

Students are advised to keep their admit card ready to check their results. Also, it must be noted that the results released are provisional in nature. The original marksheet will be given to the students from their respective schools.