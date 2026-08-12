/West Bengal NEET UG counselling 2026 Round 1 schedule out; Check key dates here

The West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2026 process has officially begun with the release of the Round 1 tentative schedule. This is an important update for candidates who have qualified NEET UG 2026 and are planning to take admission in medical and dental colleges across the state. The schedule includes all key steps like registration, verification, choice filling, and seat allotment.
The West Bengal Directorate of Medical Education put out the tentative schedule for Round 1. It covers state quota seats, private management quota seats, and NRI quota seats.
According to the notice released on August 11, eligible candidates can register online between August 13 and August 16, through the official portal.
Here are the key dates candidates should keep in mind:
Online registration: August 13 (11 am) to August 16 (6 pm)
Online fee payment: August 13 (11 am) to August 16 (midnight)
Candidate verification: August 14, 16 and 18 (11 am to 4 pm) — this one doesn't apply to NRI candidates
Verified candidate list & seat matrix: August 19, after 12 noon
Choice filling and locking: August 19 (4 pm) to August 21 (4 pm)
Round 1 seat allotment result: August 25, after 4 pm
If you're allotted a seat in Round 1, you'll need to report to your college and finish the admission process between August 26 and August 28, 10 am to 4 pm.
Now, for private medical colleges, admission happens at designated government medical colleges in Kolkata, not at the private college itself. And if you've landed a seat at a private dental college, head to Dr R Ahmed Dental College instead, with all your documents, fees, and bond ready to go.
Candidates can surrender their allotted college-level seat on September 3, between 11 am and 4 pm.
Keep checking the official counselling website for schedule shifts, and you don't want to miss an update. Every step here has a deadline, and hitting each one on time is really what stands between you and the seat you're after.
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