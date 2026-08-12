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West Bengal NEET UG counselling 2026 Round 1 schedule out; Check key dates here

West Bengal has released the NEET UG 2026 Round 1 counselling schedule, with registration starting on August 13 and seat allotment results on August 25. Candidates must complete verification, choice filling, and admission within the given timeline to secure their seats.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 05:18 PM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 05:18 PM IST
West Bengal NEET UG counselling 2026 Round 1 schedule out; Check key dates here
Image Credit: West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2026

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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