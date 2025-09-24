West Bengal Primary TET Result 2025 Released At wbbpe.org- Check Steps To Download Here

West Bengal Primary TET Result 2025: The West Bengal Primary Education Board released the results of the Primary TET today, September 24. The exam was conducted in December 2023, and the board has ensured that the results are published before Durga Puja. Nearly three lakh candidates appeared for the examination, awaiting the announcement of their scores. “We are publishing the results today. Detailed information will be provided in the afternoon." A total of 13,421 posts will be filled through the recruitment drive," as per the official notice.

The Primary Education Board has stated that a notification for the recruitment of primary teachers will be released soon after the TET results are announced. The delay in publishing the results was mainly due to issues related to the OBC category, but they are now finally being released.

The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has released the final answer keys for the WB TET 2023 on its official website, wbbpe.wb.gov.in. According to the board, a total of 3,09,054 candidates had registered for the exam, with 2,73,147 appearing. Ina Singha secured the first position, followed by Kajal Kuti in second place. A subject expert committee thoroughly reviewed all disputes related to specific questions raised by candidates. The board has announced that the results for over 2.8 lakh candidates will be published after a delay of 1 year and 9 months.

West Bengal Primary TET Result 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official website: wbbpe.org.

On the homepage, click on the link ‘Online Application for Teacher Eligibility Test-2025 (TET-2025)’.

You will be redirected to a new page; click on ‘Teacher Eligibility Test 2025’.

On the homepage, select ‘Download result for WB Teacher Eligibility Test 2025’.

Enter your login credentials as required.

Your WB TET Primary 2025 result will be displayed. Check the details and download it for future reference.

The West Bengal Primary Teacher Eligibility Test (WB TET) is an annual state-level exam that assesses a candidate’s eligibility for primary teaching positions in government schools. The exam has two papers: Paper 1 for candidates aiming to teach primary classes (grades 1–5) and Paper 2 for those aspiring to teach upper primary classes (grades 6–8). The WB Primary Teacher Eligibility Test 2023–2024 results will remain valid for seven years.